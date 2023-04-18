Ice Spice recently posted a now-deleted post to Instagram with the caption “ayo isis ”. Instagram took that post down because of the “Isis” reference. However, what Instagram didn’t know is that the reference was not referring to the terrorist group, but to her real name, Isis. Instagram removed it for “violating community guidelines”. The 23-year-old Bronx rapper’s real name is Isis Naija Gaston.
“Can’t type my name is ode,” she stated in an Instagram story showing the banned post. The removal was likely due to Instagram’s automatic algorithm filters. Despite any of this, Ice Spice continues to dominate in the music industry. Justa. few days ago, Ice Spice linked up with Nicki Minaj for the Princess Diana Remix and it went viral. The two were seen in all-pink attire dancing and twerking in an all-pink room. It gained lots of attention as expected and Spice continues to elevate.
- Mary J Blige Tells Us Why She Signed WanMor
- Alec Baldwin Will Resume the Production of ‘Rust’
- Metro Boomin Confirms Working With Future On New Collab Album
- Ciara Proves She’s A Hair Chameleon With Her Latest Look
- Morris Chestnut Will Appear In Sophomore Season Of Hulu’s ‘Reasonable Doubt’
- Tiwa Savage Is Safe After Being Allegedly Kidnapped In Nigeria
- Nicki Minaj Poses In A Pair Of Denim Dolce & Gabbana Boots
- Take It Higher: Check Out Our 2023 420 Gift Guide
- Wiz Khalifa “Why Not Not Why,” Akon “Prolly Cut” & More | Daily Visuals 4.18.23
- Instagram Removes Ice Spice Posts Because of “Isis” Reference
Instagram Removes Ice Spice Posts Because of “Isis” Reference was originally published on hot1009.com
-
Biggie Small's Killer Revealed, 24 Years Later
-
Mary J. Blige Is A Goddess In A Tom Ford Look
-
Nicki Minaj ft. Chris Brown - Right By My Side [New Music]
-
10 Slang Words Black Parents Should Know
-
Secrets OUT! Meet J.Cole's Wife; Melissa Heholt [Photos]
-
Brooke Bailey Before the Plastic Surgery
-
RNB FEST 2023 IS HERE!
-
Twitter Reacts to Tyrese Revealing He Shared The Same Sex Partner as Paul Walker