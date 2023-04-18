Join Us For National Prescription Drug Take Back Day April 22nd!

Saturday, April 22nd is the National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.
The Drug Enforcement Administration will host this event which offers free and anonymous disposal of unneeded medications at thousands of drop off locations nationwide.
As valued partners of DEA Philadelphia, we hope you will participate, and help us spread the word about this important community engagement event to help address the U.S. opioid epidemic and prescription drug misuse. We need your help to spread the word about Take Back Day!
-
Biggie Small's Killer Revealed, 24 Years Later
-
Mary J. Blige Is A Goddess In A Tom Ford Look
-
Nicki Minaj ft. Chris Brown - Right By My Side [New Music]
-
10 Slang Words Black Parents Should Know
-
Secrets OUT! Meet J.Cole's Wife; Melissa Heholt [Photos]
-
Brooke Bailey Before the Plastic Surgery
-
RNB FEST 2023 IS HERE!
-
Twitter Reacts to Tyrese Revealing He Shared The Same Sex Partner as Paul Walker