Draya Michele is forever our body and style goals! The swimsuit designer and social media influencer sent the Internet into a frenzy recently when she took to Instagram to show off her toned body in a lime green wrap dress that we love.
Don’t miss…
Draya Michele Sets The Internet Ablaze In A ‘Barely There’ Chain Skirt
Draya Michele Shares Her Breakfast Routine And Now We Know How She Keeps Her Waist So Snatched
Draya Michele Gives Us Style Goals In A Lime Green Wrap Dress was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
-
Biggie Small's Killer Revealed, 24 Years Later
-
10 Slang Words Black Parents Should Know
-
Mary J. Blige Is A Goddess In A Tom Ford Look
-
Nicki Minaj ft. Chris Brown - Right By My Side [New Music]
-
Secrets OUT! Meet J.Cole's Wife; Melissa Heholt [Photos]
-
RNB FEST 2023 IS HERE!
-
Brooke Bailey Before the Plastic Surgery
-
Twitter Reacts to Tyrese Revealing He Shared The Same Sex Partner as Paul Walker