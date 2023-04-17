Local News

Mother’s Day Paint and Sip Event

Come enjoy sweet treats, prizes & surprises and a complimentary glass of wine.

Published on April 17, 2023

MDay Paint and Sip

Source: R1 / other

Pre-Mother's Day Celebration "Paint and Sip" Good Vibes and Good Times. Come enjoy sweet treats, prizes & surprises and a complimentary glass of wine.

 

For tickets to this event [CLICK HERE]

 

