Lori Harvey Shares A Stylish Photo Dump From Her Baecation With Damson Idris

Lori Harvey is still reminiscing on her baecation with Damson Idris and took to Instagram to share another photo dump from her tropical getaway.

On April 12, the 26-year-old model uploaded a multi photo carousel to Instagram to recap her romantic getaway with the Snowfall actor after the two spent time together in Turks & Caicos last week. While the beauty shared glimpses of their vacation on Instagram for their collective millions of fans in real time, after the trip concluded, Lori gave us an eye full when she shared all of her fashionable looks from the trip and of course major PDA with her boo.

Taking to the platform, SKN x LH founder showed off her vacation fashion when she shared a photo carousel of herself donning a multitude of island looks that we love. In one photo, Lori wore a black, cut out one piece swimsuit from Christian Dior. She paired the look with a straw hat while spending time in the pool.

Other photos included the beauty rocking a nude Casa Blanca Brand Boulce Dress which she paired with her vacation straw hat. She also included snapshots and videos of the scenery of the beautiful island including beach, food and pool photos. And of course, Lori made the photo carousel complete when she included a photo and video of herself and her new boyfriend as the two spent time together during their trip.

Check out the photo set below.

The couple’s romantic vacation certainly had the internet talking as the two further showed off their affection for each other, and they definitely look good while doing it!

Beauties, what do you think about Lori’s fashion during her romantic vacation?

