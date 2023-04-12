Texas Woman Missing For 2 Days Found Alive Inside Jeep Submerged In Lake

Talk about a miracle! A local fisherman called authorities after seeing a Jeep submerged underwater at Lake O’ the Pines in Texas.
They discovered a woman inside who had been listed on the Missing Persons List for two days. She was rescued alive and immediately treated for hypothermia. Photos shared online by the Marion County Sheriff Office show two men pulling an individual out of the water and into a boat. To their right, a portion of the submerged Jeep can be seen.
“He reported observing a black Jeep submerged about 40 feet from the Woody’s camp boat ramp,” a statement from the Sheriff’s Office read.
Check out this report from KHOU11 Below
