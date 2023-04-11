WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

With the first overall pick in Monday’s 2023 WNBA Draft, the Indiana Fever selected South Carolina’s Aliyah Boston. The 6-5 forward is hoping to be the new face of a franchise desperate to get back on the winning side of things. Boston averaged 14.1 points and 10.8 rebounds per game with the Gamecocks last season.

Joining Boston, the Fever selected Indiana guard Grace Berger with the 7th overall pick, Ohio State guard Taylor Mikesell with the 13th overall pick, LSU forward LaDazhia Williams at 17 and Boston’s teammate at South Carolina forward Victaria Saxton at 25.

On Tuesday’s Kevin & Query, Boston woke up and joined the guys to discuss her big night at the draft, what she knows about Indiana, interaction with Grace Berger, going from a winning program to one that has struggled as of late and a whole lot more!

For the full interview, click the link below and be sure to listen to Kevin & Query every weekday morning from 7-10 on 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan!

The post Getting To Know #1 Overall Pick, Newest Fever Player, Aliyah Boston appeared first on 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan.

Getting To Know #1 Overall Pick, Newest Fever Player, Aliyah Boston was originally published on 1075thefan.com