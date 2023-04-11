Lil Baby Announces “It’s Only Us” Tour With Baltimore Stop

Lil Baby is going on tour this summer and he’s stopping in Baltimore!
The “Drip Too Hard” rapper took to Instagram on Monday to announce to fans that he’s popping out in a city near you this summer!
Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!
Check out the announcement below:
The “It’s Only Us Tour” will also feature GloRilla, Gloss Up, Rylo Rodriguez and The Kid Laroi.
Tickets go on sale Thursday, April 13.
Below are the dates:
- May 19 Metro Metro Festival, Montreal
- Jun 10 Governors Ball Music Festival, New York, NY
- Jul 26 Toyota Center, Houston, TX
- Jul 28 Moody Center, Austin, TX
- Jul 29 American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX
- Aug 01 Footprint Center, Phoenix, AZ
- Aug 02 Pechanga Arena^*, San Diego, CA
- Aug 04 T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, NV
- Aug 05 Crypto.com Arena^*, Los Angeles, CA
- Aug 06 Oakland Arena, Oakland, CA
- Aug 09 Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, CA
- Aug 12 Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle, WA
- Aug 14, Delta Center, Salt Lake City, UT
- Aug 15 Ball Arena, Denver, CO
- Aug 17 Enterprise Center^, St. Louis, MO
- Aug 18 Fiserv Forum^, Milwaukee, WI
- Aug 19 Target Center^, Minneapolis, MN
- Aug 23 Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI
- Aug 24 United Center, Chicago, IL
- Aug 26 Nationwide Arena, Columbus, OH
- Aug 31 Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C.
- Sep 02 TD Garden, Boston, MA
- Sep 03 CFG Bank Arena, Baltimore, MD
- Sep 05 PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh, PA
- Sep 06 Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN
- Sep 07 FedExForum*, Memphis, TN
- Sep 08 KFC Yum! Center, Louisville, KY
- Sep 09 Bridgestone Arena*, Nashville, TN
- Sep 11 PNC Arena, Raleigh, NC
- Sep 12 Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NC
- Sep 15 Amalie Arena, Tampa, FL
- Sep 16 Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena. Jacksonville, FL
- Sep 19 Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, LA
- Sep 22 FLA Live Arena, Ft. Lauderdale, FL
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
READ MORE NEWS..
Lil Baby Gets His Own Day In Atlanta
Jayda Cheaves Wishes People Would Ask Less About Her Child’s Father And More About Her Mental Health
The post Lil Baby Announces “It’s Only Us” Tour With Baltimore Stop appeared first on 92 Q.
Lil Baby Announces “It’s Only Us” Tour With Baltimore Stop was originally published on 92q.com
-
Biggie Small's Killer Revealed, 24 Years Later
-
10 Slang Words Black Parents Should Know
-
Nicki Minaj ft. Chris Brown - Right By My Side [New Music]
-
Mary J. Blige Is A Goddess In A Tom Ford Look
-
Secrets OUT! Meet J.Cole's Wife; Melissa Heholt [Photos]
-
RNB FEST 2023 IS HERE!
-
Brooke Bailey Before the Plastic Surgery
-
KillSing Presents: Nicki Night! Register to win VIP passes!