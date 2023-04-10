WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Halle Bailey‘s ability to style her locs in various ways never ceases to amaze us! The beauty recently took to Instagram to show off yet another new hairstyle and we just can’t get enough of her versatility!

Taking to the platform, the singer and actress transformed her usual locs in freshly styled box braids that were everything as she served face as she posed for her flawless photo set. For her look, she donned minimal makeup and jewelry and opted for an adorable white dress with flowers printed throughout which is the perfect look for the spring season. She posed for a series of photos for her 4 million Instagram followers and gave us the glow we needed to start off our week.

The songstress wore the look when she visited the White House over Easter to read the book, “The Little Mermaid Make A Splash” to children, which is fitting for Halle as she’s set to star as Ariel in the remake of “The Little Mermaid,” hitting theaters this year.

“today i feel so honored to have been invited to the white house this easter to read to the children the little mermaid “make a splash” ,” the beauty captioned the photo set. “this was my first time ever reading this book in person and watching the kids reaction to the story was my favorite part of it all …’

Check it out below.

This is truly Halle’s season and we absolutely love to see it!

Halle Bailey Debuts New Box Braids On Instagram was originally published on hellobeautiful.com