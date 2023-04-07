Jim Jones Says Drake Is The GOAT, Has Surpassed Jay-Z

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Jim Jones is never short on opinions. In a new interview he claims that Drake should be considered the GOAT.

As spotted on Complex the Harlem, New York native recent chat with Rap Caviar podcast he discussed his new album with Hit Make Back In My Prime. While promoting his newest effort he also discussed a bevy of other topics including who he thinks is the greatest of all time. When Kev assumed his GOAT pick was Jay-Z CAPO was quick to correct him. “I can’t agree on that. … [Jay is] at the top of the barrel when it comes to what he’s done” he explained. “He’s a billionaire, he has done some sh*t for dope boys that people never even thought could be. He’s put himself in rooms that you couldn’t imagine.”

The Diplomats member when on to justify why he feels Drake is more impactful. “I haven’t heard too much Jay-Z music in the last six to seven years that was really hitting out here in these streets on the lit side of things,” he stated. “In the past 12 years everything that Drake has put out has hit like 2Pac was hitting. No matter if you like it. No matter if n****s don’t like it cause he’s light-skinned, no matter if n****s don’t like it cause he’s singing… No matter what n****s like, he always seems to be in these n****s’ playlists.”

You can see Jim Jones discuss Drake, Jay-Z and more below.

