3 ‘Star Wars’ Movies Announced, Daisy Ridley Will Return As Rey & Other Star Wars Celebration Announcements

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Finally, we got news on how the Star Wars film universe will continue and other big announcements.

We will be E A T I N G and living in a galaxy far, far away for the foreseeable future. London Star Wars fans across the pond got all the deets at the Star Wars Celebration. So let’s dive into it.

Rey’s Story Will Continue In One of Three New Star Wars Films

Next to the last season of Game of Thrones (which was totally fine), the Star Wars prequel films and J.J. Abrams’ two films, The Force Awakens and The Rise of Skywalker, plus Rian Johnson’s, The Last Jedi, which people are now realizing was the sh*t. When the trilogy wrapped, it did leave a lot to the imagination, with many wondering if we would ever see Rey or any other character from those films again.

We finally got that answer today with the announcement that Daisy Ridley will return as Rey Palpatine. Oops, we mean Rey Skywalker working to restore the Jedi Order to its former glory.

The three films are currently in development with James Mangold (Logan, Indiana Jones and The Dial of Destiny), Dave Filoni (Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Star Wars: Rebels, Ahsoka, and The Mandalorian), Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy (Ms. Marvel) sitting in the director’s chairs for each project.

According to IGN, Mangold’s film will “go back to the dawn of the Jedi.” Filioni’s project will “focus on the New Republic,” and Obaid-Chinoy’s movie is “set after the events of Rise of Skywalker” and “feature Daisy Ridley back as Rey as she builds a new Jedi Order.”

No word if John Boyega will be back, but he seems content to no longer be a part of Star Wars.

Ahsoka Looks Lit

As previously reported, Ahsoka will be the next Disney+ original series set in the growing Star Wars universe. Rosario Dawson will reprise the fan-favorite Jedi Knight/outcast role, with whom we got our first look at live-action glory in season two of The Mandalorian.

Ohsaka won’t be the only familiar face in the show. Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo), Chopper, and Mon Mothma (Genevieve O’Reilly) also appear in the teaser trailer.

We also glimpse the live-action Grand Admiral Thrawn in the trailer.

Based on this trailer, we are already hoping for a second season, but that all hinges on us showing up and watching. “If this does well, maybe we’ll get a second season,” Dawson said to the crowd.

We better not let her down. Ahsoka arrives on Disney+ in August 2023.

The Mandalorian Season 3, Episode 7 Teases A Fan Favorite Will Return

Mando (Pedro Pascal) and The Child, aka Baby Yoda’s adventures, are underway in season 3 of the hit Disney+ show. In episode 5, the name Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito) was thrown around. In the upcoming seventh episode, we will finally see the previous holder of the dark lightsaber.

Per IGN:

The clip opens with a futuristic city, showing Elia Kane speaking to Moff Gideon through a hologram. Discussing the Mandalorians, Moff asks which ones are causing problems, and, of course, it’s Bo-Katan and Din Djarin.

“I shall deal with our Mandalorian friends,” said Moff Gideon before saying that “Grand Admiral Thrawn is missing. With respect, our one hope for success relies upon the secrecy of his return,” he continued. “I never hear a word of Thrawn. You’ve spoken of his imminent return. Perhaps it’s time that we look to new leadership.”

We might be seeing Grand Admiral Thrawn sooner than we thought. Executive producer Rick Famuyiwa also notes that the final two episodes will close up plot threads and notes what we knew all along that story was building towards something epic.

We shall see.

Andor Season 2 Gunning For An August 2024 Release

Andor is arguably the best Disney+ Star Wars series, and we are happy to hear season 2 is in the works. Yes, we know what happens to Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, but dammit, we love seeing how the sausage was made (the rise of the Republic and Empire).

Series creator Tony Gilroy and the cast are hard at work, and filming is underway.

“We started shooting in November,” Gilroy said. “We’re about halfway through. We’re going to shoot through August.”

He continues, “We’re on the exact schedule. Finish in August, spend another year on post. I suppose we’ll come out the following August.”

Two clips from season 2 were thrown up on the screen with Mon Mothma saying, “If we do not stand together, we will be crushed,” while showcasing Cassian, Bix, Dedra, and Syril.

The Acolyte Is A Star Wars Story From The Villain’s Perspective

Star Wars: The Acolyte sounds like it will be one of the most ambitious of the Disney+ Star Wars original series. The show is set during the end of the High Republic era and will arrive on the streaming network sometime in 2024.

Acolyte’s series creator Leslye Headland was joined by cast members from the upcoming show, revealing she always wanted to “delve into the Star Wars universe and tell the story of this entire world that I loved so much from the perspective of the bad guys.”

As for her initial description of the show, she describes it as “Frozen meets Kill Bill” when first pitching it to Kathleen Kennedy.

“It’s High Republic near the beginning of the prequels and an exciting part of the timeline. This is when the bad guys are outnumbered. They are the underdogs. I’m really excited for you guys to see things you haven’t seen in live-action yet,” she added.

“It’s the furthest back in time we’ve been in live action,” and we can expect “lots of Jedi,” she continues. One of those Jedi will be a Wookiee played by Chewbacca actor Joonas Suotamo.

Fans got to see a clip from the upcoming show, and in it, “Lee Jung-jae’s character says, “The Force is powerful. It is a power we must respect,” according to IGN.

Skeleton Crew Gets A Trailer, No Release Date

Finally, Jude Law and Skeleton Crew’s young cast members were on hand to talk about the show, basically The Goonies of the Star Wars universe.

A trailer for the upcoming series was shown, focusing on the younger cast members, showing the kids in class running through a forest and residential area.

Jon Watts, David Lowery, The Daniels, Jake Schreier, Bryce Dallas Howard, and Lee Isaac Chung will be directors on the show, but no release date was revealed.

—

Photo: Getty Images / Lucasfilm

The post 3 ‘Star Wars’ Movies Announced, Daisy Ridley Will Return As Rey & Other Star Wars Celebration Announcements appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.

3 ‘Star Wars’ Movies Announced, Daisy Ridley Will Return As Rey & Other Star Wars Celebration Announcements was originally published on hiphopwired.com