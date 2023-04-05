SpaghettiOs and Frank’s RedHot have announced a spicy collaboration for the kids who grew up eating the OG meal that are now adults! Mieka Burns, vice president of meals and sauces at the Campbell Soup Company, stated “Through this collaboration, we’re excited to put a hot, more mature twist on a classic offering that our adult consumers grew up enjoying.”
The new flavor was made with millennials in mind and described as O-shaped pasta in tomato and cheese sauce with a mild-medium heat level.
Get News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
SpaghettiOs and Frank’s RedHot will be available for $1.59 at retailers nationwide this spring.
- Joel Embiid Learned to Shoot by Searching ‘White People Shooting 3 Pointers’
- Here’s How You Could Get a Free Burrito From Chipotle Today!
- Kanye’s Donda Academy Sued: Alleged Racism, Short Pay & Sushi Overload
- Investigative Report Accuses Clarence Thomas Of Illegally Accepting Luxury Gifts From Billionaire GOP Donor
- LSU Athletics Department Says They’ll “Certainly Accept White House Invitation” Despite Angel Reese’s Comments
- Wildfire In Owings Mills Is The Largest Battled In Maryland In Over 50 Years
- Parents, Officials Warn of “Hot Bubble Gum” Challenges on TikTok
- Erykah Badu and Puma Curry Take Copy + Paste To The Next Level In Their Latest Instagram Post
- Phillies Postpone Home Opener Due to Expected Storms
- Drug Dealer Pleads Guilty In Michael K. Williams Death Trial
SpaghettiOs and Frank’s RedHot Announce Collaboration was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com
-
Biggie Small's Killer Revealed, 24 Years Later
-
10 Slang Words Black Parents Should Know
-
Nicki Minaj ft. Chris Brown - Right By My Side [New Music]
-
Secrets OUT! Meet J.Cole's Wife; Melissa Heholt [Photos]
-
Brooke Bailey Before the Plastic Surgery
-
Yung Miami's Twin Look-Alike Mom is a Baddie! Meet Keenya Young!
-
Philadelphia Police Commissioner Outlaw among 4 injured in Center City crash
-
RNB FEST 2023 LINEUP ANNOUNCED!