Report: Founder Of Cash App Fatally Stabbed In San Francisco

The founder of Cash App and former Chief Technology Officer of Square, Bob Lee, was reportedly killed after being stabbed in San Francisco early Tuesday.

NBC reports that police in San Francisco said officers responded to a reported stabbing just after 2:30 a.m. Tuesday.

On the scene, they found a 43-year-old man suffering from stab wounds. The victim was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries where he later died.

Police did not reveal the identity of the victim, but NBC reports that sources identified him as Lee.

Lee was currently serving as the chief product officer of MobileCoin. At this time, MobileCoin did not immediately respond to a request for a statement.

As of early Wednesday, no arrests have been made and it’s unclear if police have identified a suspect.

