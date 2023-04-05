Free Speech Group to Give Free Cheesesteaks in Philly

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

A Philadelphian-based group will be celebrating freedom of speech by giving out free cheesesteaks!

To celebrate the first amendment that was approved in 1791, The Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression plans to give away 1,791 cheesesteaks to local Philadelphians.

The cheesesteak giveaway will take place in South Philly at Pat’s King of Steaks and Geno’s Steaks from 11am until supplies run out!

