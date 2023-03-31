Grammy Award Winning DJ Drama Talks Possible BMF Appearance, New Project “I’m Really Like That,” Clears Up His Philly Anthem Statement + More

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

When a friend comes in the studio the vibes are different. DJ QuickSilva and DJ Drama have known each other for decades so of course when the Grammy Award-Winning DJ is in town he has to stop by the show!

DJ Drama’s new project “I’m Really Like That” is out now streaming on all platforms. This record includes features from Lil Wayne, Tyler The Creator, Roddy Ricch, Jeezy, and Offset just to name a few. With today (March 31, 2023) being 4 years since the passing of the great Nipsey Hussle, keeping track #3 “Raised Different” with Nipsey Hussle, Jeezy, and Blxst on repeat is a must!

“I remember the first time I really heard one of my mixtape playing out of somebody’s car…I felt like I made it. But looking back on it, the car was so much nicer than the car I was driving in at the time so I had clearly not made it yet!” – DJ Drama

On top of being a world wide DJ, Drama is also a record executive and the co-founder of Generation Now which is an Atlantic Records imprint with artists Lil Uzi Vert, Jack Harlow, and more on its roster. DJ Drama shares with DJ Quicksilva what he looks for in a a new artist plus more. The Philly native also talks about his upbringing and why so many people think he’s from Atlanta. Speaking of Philly, Drama clears up the drama behind him saying Lil Uzi Vert’s “Just Wanna Rock” is the new Philly anthem over Meek Mill’s “Dreams & Nightmares” but there was a key part to his statement that everyone is leaving out!

He talks about all of this and so much more in their interview below…

