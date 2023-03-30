Iconic artist and producer Missy Elliott will appear in the next episode of Cartoon Network’s critically-acclaimed hit series, “Craig of the Creek.” It looks the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominee appears in a flashback with Craig’s “inspirational” mom. Check out a sneak peek inside.
Check out the following clip featuring Missy Elliott as Carla:
Work It! Missy Elliott Will Guest Star In Cartoon Network’s Hit Series ‘Craig of the Creek’ [Sneak Peek] was originally published on globalgrind.com
