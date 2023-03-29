DVS kicks it in the studio with LaTocha Scott of the group Xscape inside the Foxy Studios. The powerhouse vocalist has a new album, The Invitation: A Conversation With God, set to be released on Good Friday. In this interview, she talks about the recording process, as well as some other business ventures that are focused on finding a better self, physically and spiritually.
Check out the full interview above!
LaTocha Scott Kicks It In The Studio With DVS was originally published on foxync.com
-
Biggie Small's Killer Revealed, 24 Years Later
-
Nicki Minaj ft. Chris Brown - Right By My Side [New Music]
-
Brooke Bailey Before the Plastic Surgery
-
University Of Kentucky ‘Karen’ Pleads Not Guilty To Racist Attack On Black Student Despite Video Evidence
-
Chris Brown Caught SNIFFING 'Coke' Inside NightClub!!
-
Secrets OUT! Meet J.Cole's Wife; Melissa Heholt [Photos]
-
Yung Miami's Twin Look-Alike Mom is a Baddie! Meet Keenya Young!
-
Lupita Nyongo’s Most Stunning Photos: Fans Say Lupita’s Got “That Thang” On Her