WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

The wife of the late great Leonard “Hub” Hubbard believes The Roots are not men of their word. She is suing Questlove and Black Thought for fraud.

As spotted on The Philly Voice Stephanie Hubbard is alleging that the legendary band is withholding monies that she believes are due to the bassist. On December 16, 2021, Leonard Hubbard passed due to blood cancer. Prior to his death, he had claimed that the group was shortchanging him based on a contract he signed stating he was a co-owner of the band. Years later, it seems Mrs. Hubbard has continued to fight his fight.

On Thursday, March 23 she filed a lawsuit to the US District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania. The documentation states that Ahmir Thompson (Questlove), Tarik Trotter (Black Thought), Shawn Gee (The Roots manager), and Munir Nuriddin (Roots employee) have been violating RICO laws since 2013 with regard to Hub’s earnings.

Specifically, by “forgery, wire fraud, bank fraud, mail fraud, and criminal copyright infringement”. Furthermore, she says all the original members founded Grand Negaz, Inc.; a corporate entity they all started to funnel all their music-related ventures. Additionally, she states Leonard also had a 25% stake in a company that handled The Roots’ publishing and a 33% stake in a company that deals with their touring bookings.

The estate’s lawyer Luke Lucas gave a statement to The Philadelphia Business Journal regarding the lawsuit. “I would hope that these guys would have enough respect and compassion for their former band member… to make sure that he receives compensation for what may have not been given to him in the past, and so that his widow can live a reasonable life,” he said.

The Roots have yet to formally comment on the allegations.

—

Photo: EVA HAMBACH

The post Wife Of Late Roots Bassist Suing Questlove And Black Thought For Fraud appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.

Wife Of Late Roots Bassist Suing Questlove And Black Thought For Fraud was originally published on hiphopwired.com