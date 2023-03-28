The NBA legend, Earvin “Magic” Johnson has joined the bidding group to own the Washington Commanders, sources confirmed. The Hall of Famer will join the Harris group led by Josh Harris who also owns the NBA’s Philadelphia 76ers and the NHL’s New Jersey Devils.
Magic Johnson is currently the part owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers and was The Lakers team president from 2017-2019. He has also invested in other sports teams, including the WNBA’s Los Angeles Sparks and MLS’ Los Angeles FC.
Text “DCnews” to 52140 For Local & Exclusive News Sent Directly To You!
In November, The Commanders current team owners, Dan and Tanya Snyder announced they will be selling the team and Forbes listed the value of the franchise at $5.6 billion. NFL owners will be meeting in Phoenix next week, so a deal could happen soon but sources say that the sale most likely won’t be approved until late May when the owners meet again.
READ MORE SPORTS NEWS:
- Phillies Face Rotation Issues After Pitcher Ranger Suárez Injury
- Eagles Makin’ Moves: Offseason Signings Aim Toward Championship Run
- Carson Briere, Son of Flyers’ GM, Charged With Pushing Woman’s Wheelchair Down Stairs
- Sixers Clinch Playoff Berth; Looking to Lock in #1 Seed
- Japan Defeats USA in the World Baseball Classic Final
- Newest Phillie Trea Turner Shines in World Baseball Classic
- Ja Rule Says Hip-Hop Is Negatively Affecting Ja Morant’s Decisions
- Miles Sanders Wants to Remain in Philly: “I love Philly. Just bring me back.”
- 215 Day: Top Five Philadelphia Born Athletes
- Eagles Fall Short in Super Bowl LVII
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
Magic Johnson Joins The Run To Buy The Commanders was originally published on woldcnews.com
-
Biggie Small's Killer Revealed, 24 Years Later
-
Nicki Minaj ft. Chris Brown - Right By My Side [New Music]
-
Brooke Bailey Before the Plastic Surgery
-
Chris Brown Caught SNIFFING 'Coke' Inside NightClub!!
-
University Of Kentucky ‘Karen’ Pleads Not Guilty To Racist Attack On Black Student Despite Video Evidence
-
Secrets OUT! Meet J.Cole's Wife; Melissa Heholt [Photos]
-
Lupita Nyongo’s Most Stunning Photos: Fans Say Lupita’s Got “That Thang” On Her
-
Yung Miami's Twin Look-Alike Mom is a Baddie! Meet Keenya Young!