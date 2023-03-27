Lollapalooza Brazil Replaces Drake With Skrillex After Rapper Cancels Last Minute

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Fans expecting to see Drake at Lollapalooza Brazil were left disappointed. The rapper canceled last minute prompting staff to replace him with Skrillex.

As spotted on Stereogum, Champagne Papi was slotted to close out the three day concert series at the Interlagos Circuit, in São Paulo. The morning of his performance (Sunday, March 26), he apparently notified the folks at Lollapalooza Brazil he would not be performing. In turn the staff hurried to replace him and locked in the American DJ and record producer Skrillex to replace Drizzy.

Once locked in Lollapalooza Brazil announced the switch to the public. “Due to unforeseen circumstances, Drake is without members of his sound and production team, essential to the realization of the Lollapalooza show in Sao Paulo,” a statement translated from Portuguese to English on the festival’s Instagram account. “Drake was excited to perform for his fans in Brazil. Unfortunately, this is beyond his control. Sorry.”

The organization would go on to offer refunds for ticket holders who declined to attend on Sunday. Ironically, Drake was spotted having a good time at a strip club in Miami with the likes of 50 Cent. The “Money In The Grave” MC hasn’t had the best of luck with impressing his fans in South America. Earlier this month he faced backlash from fans at the Argentina and Chile editions of Lollapalooza because his sets were only about 40 minutes. Ticketholders at both shows felt the performances should have been much longer considering he was the headliner at both cities.

Drake has yet to comment on the matter.

