The FAU Owls entered the NCAA Tournament as a 9-seed despite a 30-win regular season. After this past weekend, they’ll represent the East region in the Final Four. The Owls have been one of the best stories in one of the most improbable tournaments we’ve ever seen and their chance to earn a national championship spot is on the line when they take on the Aztecs of San Diego State.

As improbable as their run to the Final Four has been, the biggest moment to this point for the Owls was almost lost. In the final seconds of their win over Kansas State that punched their ticket to the Final Four, long-time radio announcer Ken LaVicka lost internet to his broadcasting device and had to scramble to get it up and running before the call of his life.

LaVicka joined Kevin & Query on Monday morning to discuss the wild final moments, both personally and for the team. He also discussed if he’d label FAU as this year’s Cinderella, why this team is finding so much success, the atmosphere around campus with this tournament run and his ties to Indiana.

To listen to the outstanding interview, click the link below and be sure to listen to Kevin & Query every weekday morning from 7-10 on 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan!

The post FAU Announcer Ken LaVicka: Owls Final Four Bound & That Chaotic Final Call appeared first on 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan.

