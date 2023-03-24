JT of the City Girls was recently spotted on Instagram earlier today giving us body and style goals when she showed off her fashionable style in a super cute spandex dress that was everything!
Check out the fashionable photo dump below.
We’re not the only ones loving this look on the City Girl as many of JT’s followers flooded her comment section with their stamps of approval. “Pretty girls rock babe ,” wrote one follower while another commented, “Fly girl” while others simply left emojis to express their love for the fit.
We’re absolutely loving JT’s trendy style! Beauties, what do you think about JT’s latest look? Did she nail it?
Don’t miss…
Summer Walker and JT Serve Body In ‘Ex For A Reason’ Video
JT Shows Off Her Killer Style In A Spandex Poster Girl Look was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
-
Biggie Small's Killer Revealed, 24 Years Later
-
Nicki Minaj ft. Chris Brown - Right By My Side [New Music]
-
Brooke Bailey Before the Plastic Surgery
-
Chris Brown Caught SNIFFING 'Coke' Inside NightClub!!
-
University Of Kentucky ‘Karen’ Pleads Not Guilty To Racist Attack On Black Student Despite Video Evidence
-
Secrets OUT! Meet J.Cole's Wife; Melissa Heholt [Photos]
-
Lupita Nyongo’s Most Stunning Photos: Fans Say Lupita’s Got “That Thang” On Her
-
Yung Miami's Twin Look-Alike Mom is a Baddie! Meet Keenya Young!