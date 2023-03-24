Vice President Kamala Harris joins the show to discuss Women’s History Month, banking in the U.S. and her upcoming trip to Africa.
Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!
HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE
Don’t Miss More Rickey Smiley Morning Show Guests…
Robin Roberts Guests on The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Ice Cube Guest On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show [PHOTOS]
Usher Guest On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Vice President Kamala Harris Discusses Women’s History Month was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com
-
Biggie Small's Killer Revealed, 24 Years Later
-
Nicki Minaj ft. Chris Brown - Right By My Side [New Music]
-
Brooke Bailey Before the Plastic Surgery
-
Chris Brown Caught SNIFFING 'Coke' Inside NightClub!!
-
University Of Kentucky ‘Karen’ Pleads Not Guilty To Racist Attack On Black Student Despite Video Evidence
-
Secrets OUT! Meet J.Cole's Wife; Melissa Heholt [Photos]
-
Lupita Nyongo’s Most Stunning Photos: Fans Say Lupita’s Got “That Thang” On Her
-
Yung Miami's Twin Look-Alike Mom is a Baddie! Meet Keenya Young!