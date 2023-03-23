Historic Gas Station in Center City Makes A Move Across Town

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

One of Center City’s historic landmarks is relocating to make way for a high-rise building with underground parking. After nearly 100 years in the same location, the Parkway Corporation put the historic building onto a lift, driving it from its original location on 20th and Arch street, to its new location in Fairmount Park.

City officials prepared the building for scenic route, as they closed down 20th street, taking the building from its roots, down Ben Franklin Parkway, past the art museum onto Kelly drive, turning onto Sedgley drive before reaching its final destination.

This establishment was built to serve as a gas station on 20th street in between Arch and Cuthbert streets in1930. Now the old Gulf gas station is being relocated for a sixteen-story Logan Square office tower, and will now serve as a stationary piece for the Bicycle Coalition of Greater Philadelphia. The Bicycle Coalition of Greater Philadelphia released a tweet expressing their excitement to have this historic building be apart of their organization.

“The structure will be preserved and, while placed in an ahistorical context, it’s going to remain publicly usable,” said Patrick Grossi, director of advocacy for the Preservation Alliance of Philadelphia.

Sources say that the buildings’ relocation cost around $1 million.

