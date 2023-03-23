Ex-Girlfriend Problems: Bad Bunny Sued for $40 Million

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Puerto Rico’s superstar artist has quickly found himself in a heap of legal trouble over some words.

Bad Bunny’s smash album Un Verano Sin Ti, features a song named “Dos Mil 16”.

Bad Bunny – “Dos Mil 16”

Within 7 seconds of the song, the voice of Carliz De La Cruz Hernández appears on the song to say, “Bad Bunny, Baby”. De La Cruz Hernández is now claiming that her voice recording of that very phrase was taken without her permission. The deeper layer to this recording is plainly Carliz De La Cruz Hernández and Bad Bunny used to be lovers.

According to the Associated Press, De La Cruz Hernández has filed a lawsuit in a Puerto Rican court this month.

The lawsuit states that De La Cruz’s “distinguishable voice” also has been used without her consent for songs, records, promotions, worldwide concerts, television, radio and social and musical platforms. NotiCel, a Puerto Rican news outlet, first caught the phrase being in Bad Bunny’s 2017 song “Pa Ti.”

Bad Bunny – “Pa Ti”

That song was recorded within the timeline that the two were dating.

Carliz is looking to receive $40 million in damages. The lawsuit states that she has been harassed since their breakup through various forms of social media and real-life interactions. Benito Martínez Ocasio (Bad Bunny) isn’t the only one being sued in the lawsuit, so is his manager Noah Kamil Assad Byrne.

Could this lawsuit be the beginning of a disclaimer before recording anyone for music artists?

Can you imagine the lawsuit Drake will face?

Let us know is in the comments section.

For more news head to rnbphilly.com.