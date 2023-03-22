Celebrity News

Raphael Saadiq Teases 2023 Tony! Toni! Toné! Tour On IG

Published on March 22, 2023

Raphael Saadiq performs during the Band Together Bay Area benefit concert at AT&T Park in San Francisco Calif., Thursday, November 9, 2017. The concert was a benefit for the Tipping Point Emergency Relief Fund for North Bay fire relief

Source: San Francisco Chronicle/Hearst Newspapers via Getty Images / Getty

Raphael Saadiq took to Instagram today to tease what appears to be a 2023 Tony! Toni! Toné! reunion tour!

The post on Saadiq’s official IG account shows a picture of Saadiq, D’wayne Wiggins and Timothy Christian Riley all sitting on a stool. On the top and bottom there are the words ‘Raphael Saadiq Revisits Tony Toni Toné’, and also ‘Just Me And You Tour 2023’.

Saadiq’s caption simply reads ‘Just Me And You Tour 2023’.

 

Tony! Toni! Toné! famously broke up after they released their fourth album, House of Music, in 1996.

