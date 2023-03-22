Japan Defeats USA in the World Baseball Classic Final

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Japan defeated Team USA 3-2 Tuesday night to win the World Baseball Classic Final. The head storyline leading up to the matchup was two Los Angeles Angels teammates in Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani getting to go head-to-head. Although team USA had all the necessary tools to win the game, Japan being undefeated heading into the matchup, made it a tough outing for team USA.

The Philadelphia Phillies represented their team and country well, as both scores recorded by team USA came from two Phillies batters. After his stellar performance all tournament, The newest Phillie Trae Turner, picked up right where he left off. Putting the first points of the game on the board, give team USA a 1-0 league with a solo home-run in the second inning.

The lead would not last long, as Japan responded the very same inning with two runs. Then extended the lead with another homerun in the fourth inning to put Japan up 3-1.

In a last effort attempt to comeback, Phillies outfielder Kyle Schwarber cuts into the lead, sending one into deep right field to make it a one-run game.

With the game on the line, the final at bat came with the much anticipated matchup of Angels teammates Trout and Ohtani. After working up a full count, Trout was struck out by Ohtani on an outside pitch to end the game, capping off a storybook matchup, with a storybook ending.

With this win, Japan, who went undefeated throughout the tournament, remains as the only nation to win multiple tournaments

