WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Watching Keke Palmer embrace motherhood has become our favorite pastime. The dotting mama, who gave birth late last month, is enjoying the new person she is morphing into.

The actress shared a few images of herself going for a walk with her baby, and she looks like she’s getting the hang of being a parent.

In a lengthy post, Palmer wrote,

“Took Mookie Mook for a stroll today!!

Mommy’ing is coming along if you were looking for an update. I have juggled quite a few careers but this is my greatest gig of all.

Learning how to balance it all and looking forward to discovering this new person I am becoming. I will never be the same again, but if you thought I was a bad mama jamma before, you can’t imagine the greater purpose my son has given my life!

It’s giving, SUPER SAIYAN.

Also, loving the new world I get to indulge in now as a mom. I have so many things bagged in my Amazon cart, haven’t quite pulled the place the order button, but it feels good just adding it to the cart. You know, fake shopping hahaha.

Mom “stuff” is a big business, who knew. ”

How luck is her son to have Keke Palmer as his mom? Not only is she funny and down to earth, she is an amazing example of a strong, wise Black woman. We love seeing Palmer in mommy mode. How about you?

DON’T MISS…

Keke Palmer Shares Adorable TikTok Of Her Newborn Son

KeKe Palmer Is Glowing During Her Baby Moon Vacation

Keke Palmer Says Of All Her Careers, Motherhood Is Her ‘Greatest Gig Of All’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com