Latto Is Everything In Latest Chanel Ensemble

Latto took to Instagram this weekend to show off her killer style while rocking a Chanel look that we love. The rapper sported the trendy look while attending a Hawks game in Atlanta and we’re sure she turned heads in the process.

For her stunning ensemble, the rapper showed off her killer curves in the designer look that was perfect on her. The one shouldered Chanel fit was a white Chanel mini dress with the designer’s logo throughout that was sure to show off her toned legs. She paired the designer look with pink sandals and blinged out jewelry to give the look an extra pop She also wore her blonde locs in a sleek and straight ponytail with a side part as she served while showing off her effortless style.

Taking to the social media platform, the emcee shared a photo set of the gorgeous ensemble as she modeled the look while sitting courtside at the NBA game.

“Hawks won cause of me.” she captioned the post. Check it out below.

Latto’s followers were swooning over this photo dump and flooded the beauty’s IG comment section with their stamps of approval. While some left fire and heart eye emojis underneath the photo dump, others were swooning over the ensemble itself, asking the rapper to share the deets on the stunning look so we can all get our hands on it!

Beauties, what do you think about Latto’s latest slay? Did she nail it?

