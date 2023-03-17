Local News

St. Patrick’s Day 2023: 8 Places to Celebrate

St. Patricks Day is historically one of the most celebrated traditions in the city. Here's 8 Places to celebrate!

Published on March 17, 2023
WRNB Featured Video
CLOSE
St. Patrick's Day Parade - Boston

Source: Paul Marotta / Getty

St. Patricks Day is historically one of the most celebrated traditions in the city. Irelanders having been celebrated in Philadelphia since their migration to America. Making the Philadelphia Saint Patrick’s Day parade being the second oldest celebration of its existence in America!

Philadelphia Holds Its 53rd Annual St. Patrick's Day Parade

Source: William Thomas Cain / Getty

Whether you want to bar hop or be family-friendly, Here are 10 places to celebrate the holiday this weekend.

BAR CRAWLS

2023 St. Patrick’s Bar Crawl March 17th & 18th, 3-10 p.m., ($15-$30)

Kiss Me, I’m Irish: Philadelphia St. Patrick’s Day Bar CrawlMarch 17th & 18th, 5 p.m. ($20)

Shamrock Stroll St Patrick’s Day Weekend Bar CrawlMarch 18th, noon-8 p.m., ($10.99-$24.99)

Shamrec’d St. Patty’s Block Party – March 17th & 18th, 4 p.m.-2 a.m., Rec & Royal, 111 South 17th Street (Free Until 11pm)

FAMILY FRIENDLY

McGillin’s St. Patrick’s Day Party– March 17th & 18th, opens 10 a.m. (free-$10)

Barleyjuice’s St. Patrick’s Day Party – March 17th, 8 p.m., Sellersville Theater, 24 West Temple Avenue, Sellersville ($25)

Cannstatter Volksfest Verein St. Patrick’s Day Party March 17th, 6 p.m.-midnight, 9130 Academy Road ($10)

Cormorant’s Fancy March 17th, 7:30 p.m., Uptown! Knauer Performing Arts Center, 226 North High Street, West Chester [Ticket info]

 

 

 

More from Philly's R&B station
Close