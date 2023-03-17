St. Patrick’s Day 2023: 8 Places to Celebrate

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

St. Patricks Day is historically one of the most celebrated traditions in the city. Irelanders having been celebrated in Philadelphia since their migration to America. Making the Philadelphia Saint Patrick’s Day parade being the second oldest celebration of its existence in America!

Whether you want to bar hop or be family-friendly, Here are 10 places to celebrate the holiday this weekend.

BAR CRAWLS

2023 St. Patrick’s Bar Crawl – March 17th & 18th, 3-10 p.m., ($15-$30)

Kiss Me, I’m Irish: Philadelphia St. Patrick’s Day Bar Crawl – March 17th & 18th, 5 p.m. ($20)

Shamrock Stroll St Patrick’s Day Weekend Bar Crawl – March 18th, noon-8 p.m., ($10.99-$24.99)

Shamrec’d St. Patty’s Block Party – March 17th & 18th, 4 p.m.-2 a.m., Rec & Royal, 111 South 17th Street (Free Until 11pm)

FAMILY FRIENDLY

McGillin’s St. Patrick’s Day Party– March 17th & 18th, opens 10 a.m. (free-$10)

Barleyjuice’s St. Patrick’s Day Party – March 17th, 8 p.m., Sellersville Theater, 24 West Temple Avenue, Sellersville ($25)

Cannstatter Volksfest Verein St. Patrick’s Day Party March 17th, 6 p.m.-midnight, 9130 Academy Road ($10)

Cormorant’s Fancy March 17th, 7:30 p.m., Uptown! Knauer Performing Arts Center, 226 North High Street, West Chester [Ticket info]