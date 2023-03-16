Bala Cynwyd Pending Approval for Bike-Share Program to District

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Bike-sharing could be coming to Bala Cynwyd before we know it. Lower Merion officials are in the works to bring a bike-share program to township. An application for $150,000 dollars was submitted and is waiting to be approved by The Montco 2040 Implementation Grant Program.

This grant would be used to bring Indego, the Philadelphia-based bike-share service provider, to the City Avenue area. After purchasing a provider, the remaining funds would be used to purchase equipment such as bikes and docking stations, which will be managed by Indego

Jillian Dierks, senior planner in the township building and planning department, presented the commissioners with the outlined details of the grant with a percentage match to incentivize approval

“Staff has submitted an application for a Montco 2040 grant,” said Dierks. “There is a 20 percent match for that grant. The funds would be used for the purchase of capital for equipment to allow for an expansion of Indego into the City Avenue District.”

To learn more about Indego and to see where their current bike-share stations are [CLICK HERE]

