Method Man is offering some advice to Yung Miami after fans heavily critiqued her performance on the hit Starz show, “BMF.”
In a message to TMZ, he told the outlet that Miami should just drown out all the “white noise.”
He also added that he “love the City Girls, they’re dope!”
Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!
Yung Miami guest starred last week as Deanna Washington on episode nine and fans were quick to call out the city girl on her acting skills.
Regardless if Miami decides to try her hand at acting again, it’s good to see veterans sending positive vibes her way!
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
READ MORE NEWS..
Ok, Caresha P. Henson! Twitter Reacts To Yung Miami’s Appearance On “BMF“
Caresha Please: Yung Miami’s Saucy Santana’s Funniest Instagram Live Moments
The City Girls Serve Top-Notch Fashion In Fendi For Their Popsugar Cover Story
The post Method Man To Yung Miami After Fans Critique Her Performance On BMF: “Ignore The Haters” appeared first on 92 Q.
Method Man To Yung Miami After Fans Critique Her Performance On BMF: “Ignore The Haters” was originally published on 92q.com
-
Biggie Small's Killer Revealed, 24 Years Later
-
Chris Brown Caught SNIFFING 'Coke' Inside NightClub!!
-
Brooke Bailey Before the Plastic Surgery
-
Nicki Minaj ft. Chris Brown - Right By My Side [New Music]
-
Secrets OUT! Meet J.Cole's Wife; Melissa Heholt [Photos]
-
Omi In A Hellcat Facing 514 Years in Prison, Says He Found Loophole In The Law
-
20 Female Rappers You Should Know in 2022!
-
Lupita Nyongo’s Most Stunning Photos: Fans Say Lupita’s Got “That Thang” On Her