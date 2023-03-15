The Osundairo Brothers Detail How They Carried Out Jussie Smollett’s Fake Hate Crime Hoax In New Docuseries

Here’s what happened after the attack

“After I threw him to the ground, he had no bruise … I wanted it to look more real, so then I threw him to the ground after I threw him to the ground, I used my knuckle and gave him a noogie,” Bola continued.Ola followed up the noogie by pouring bleach and hot sauce on The Mighty Ducks star.

As NewsOne previously reported, Smollett filed a police report in January 2019 with the city of Chicago claiming that he was violently attacked by two men who began hurling racial and homophobic slurs at him while he was walking near his Streeterville apartment.

Smollett accused the two men, who were later identified as Abimbola and Olabingo, of tying a noose around his neck while shouting “This is MAGA Country” during the heated exchange.

The Osundairo brothers vehemently denied the claims and later revealed that Smollett coached them through how to carry out the attack. They were both allegedly paid a fee of $3500 to carry out the assault and buy materials needed for the hoax.

Bola said he and his brother felt “accomplished” when news of the fake assault made headlines.

“A friend of mine had sent me a screenshot of the front page of, I believe a TMZ article, that showed that Jussie had been attacked. I ran to my brother and was like, ‘Yo, mission accomplished. We did it,’ ” he said.

Last year, the 39-year-old Smollet was convicted of staging the hate crime against himself and was ordered to serve 150 days in jail. The actor was also ordered to pay more than $120,000 in restitution to the city of Chicago.

Smollett is appealing the verdict, but the process won’t be easy experts say

Jussie is currently in the process of appealing the verdict, but experts say he may be doing more harm than good to his career by dragging out the court case.

“The appeal process is absolutely hurting his ability, at least in the short term, to make a comeback because it’s dragging out the story considerably. All the accusations of Smollett faking this crime are back in the press and getting rehashed again,” Kelcey Kintner, VP of crisis management firm Red Banyan told Fox News.

“When anyone is in the middle of a crisis, it’s far better, if possible, to address it, take responsibility as needed, and then move on. You don’t want to keep putting out new developments in the story.”

Howard Breuer, CEO of Newsroom Public Relations, said that it’s likely Smollet “burned bridges” with Hollywood execs following his hate crime hoax.

“There is a demand, a need, in Hollywood for talented actors who are Black and gay – but when Smollett exploited those elements in a selfish quest for 15 minutes of fame, he burned bridges, probably for good, with any producer or network executive who takes seriously the need for tolerance and equality for all races and sexual orientations,” he added to the outlet.

SEE ALSO:

WSJ Columnist Suggests Bank With ‘1 Black’ On The Board Failed Because Of ‘Diversity Demands’

Black Twitter Mourns Bobby Caldwell After Soul Singer Dies At 71