Young M.A Says She ‘Blessed’ After Fans Express Concern About Her Health

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Young M.A is now speaking out about the viral video that captured her looking weary and tired.

On Tuesday, a video of the “Ooouuu” rapper took the internet by storm, which captured her receiving a shape-up from celebrity badger FatsDaBarber. But some fans couldn’t help but notice how tired and fatigued the New York native looked in the short clip. A few internet detectives quickly pointed out how the hip-hop star’s hair appeared to be thinning in certain areas.

Social media quickly lit up with speculation about M.A’s health.

“Who tf is young ma management team cause why is y’all neglecting her health????” one person tweeted.

A second internet user commented:

“Omg Young M.A is not okay. Does she have Jaundice? Damn, she looks so sad too.”

A few people criticized FatDaBarber for sharing the video of M.A.

On Wednesday afternoon, M.A and FatsDaBarber took to their respective socials to clear the air about the viral clip, as fans continued to flood social media with their concerns for the rapper’s health.

Young M.A. and FatsDaBarber speak out

On his Instagram stories, FatsDaBarber clarified that he had full permission to share the video.

“Y’all got so much to say as if I’m trying to embarrass my dawg,” the celebrity barber wrote, according to XXL. “If she didn’t want me to record, she would’ve told me. Y’all don’t know our bond nor our friendship.”

He added, “What y’all need to do is just send your prayers for her and that’s that she didn’t have a haircut in a month and she wanted me to bring her haircut back to life, which I did. Thank you for coming, sis [Young M.A], and rocking with me like always. Love ya.”

Minutes later, the “Unaccommodating” femcee reposted Fatsdabarber’s response. Young M.A. reassured fans that her health was in tip-top shape.

“We blessed don’t let that get to you blooda,” Young M.A captioned the post while clarifying to her barber, “And I told you it was like 4 months.”

Well, it looks like there’s nothing to worry about, but we got to admit we were worried there for Young M.A.

DON’T MISS…6 Unusual Self-Care Hacks To Cleanse Your Spirit, Body & Space In December, Young M.A was spotted shopping at a grocery store in a wheelchair, prompting many to speculate about her health. Glad she’s okay and doing well.

Young M.A Says She ‘Blessed’ After Fans Express Concern About Her Health was originally published on hellobeautiful.com