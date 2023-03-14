Spice Announces Her Third Pregnancy: ‘God Has Been So Good To Me!’

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Jamaican Dance Hall Queen and ‘Love and Hip Hop’ star Spice is expecting her third child. On March 14, the “Go Down Deh” hitmaker took to Instagram with a stunning photo of her precious baby bump to announce the big news. Decked down in a bright blue tulle dress and a gorgeous braided updo, Spice palmed her burgeoning belly as she pushed a lavish baby carriage in the cute photo.

“God has been so good to me,” she captioned the image.

The famous singer hasn’t revealed the gender of her forthcoming bundle of joy, but judging by the blue theme in her maternity photos, we have a lurking suspicion that a baby boy might be on the way.

This will be the Love & Hip Hop star’s third child. Spice shares two children with ex-Nicholas Lall.

Spice’s pregnancy announcement comes just months after her big health scare

Before making her big pregnancy announcement, some fans were worried about the Spanish Town native. Spice was noticeably absent from social media for months. Rumors began swirling about her whereabouts with some alleging that the dynamic performer was under medical care for complications due to a plastic surgery procedure gone wrong, according to TMZ. But in November 2022, Spice emerged from her haitus, notifying fans that she had been rushed to the hospital to receive treatment for a damaged hernia.

“I suffered a damage hernia a few days ago that sent my body into sepsis, as a result I was rushed to the hospital for immediate surgery,” she captioned a photo of herself praying at the time. “As you know I’ve been off Social Media for a while to rest mentally, so little did I know that during my medical scare it was already been said that I had a heart attack, I was in a Coma , and I also died, but none of that is true. However I’m still recovering from what really happened so thanks so much for all the prayers and concerns, please take great care of yourself, eat, live, love laugh, like it’s your last day,” Spice added.

We’re happy to see Spice expanding her family! Congrats to the Dance Hall Queen!

DON’T MISS…

KeKe Wyatt’s Pregnancy Looks Through The Years

Rihanna’s Most Jaw-Dropping Pregnancy Fashion Looks

Spice Announces Her Third Pregnancy: ‘God Has Been So Good To Me!’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com