Pennsylvania has named this area the “Safest Place” to live in PA

Looking for a place to relocate? Away from the wildness that looms Philadelphia and its surrounding areas? Pennsylvania may have the perfect place for you! The PropertyClub created a list of the safest places to live in Pennsylvania. Can you guess #1?

It was Collegeville, Pennsylvania!

Collegeville, home to Ursinus College, in located in Montgomery county and is home to 5,043 locals. Collegeville is deemed to be one of the safest places in the state due to its history, or lack thereof, of criminal activity.”The crime rate in Collegeville is 371 crimes per 100,000 people, which is 84% lower than the national average.” Propertyclub presented. “Residents have a 1 in 270 chance of becoming the victim of a crime.”

Aside from being a near crime-less community, Collegeville is can be a staple for family gatherings, as there are lots of activities for people to partake in. “Collegeville offers attractions like skydiving, various shops and restaurants, horseback riding, and popular car shows.” Propertyclub added. “The median home price in Collegeville is $302,800, and the median rent is $1,272.”

If the home purchasing price is out of price range, check out the entire list of safest places to live in Pennsylvania! [CLICK HERE]

