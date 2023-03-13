Does Purdue Have a Favorable Path to a Final Four Appearance?

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Let the madness begin! The field is set, the seedings have been released, and it finally time for the NCAA Tournament!

One of the voices you hear on your television on ESPN for college basketball in Boog Sciambi joined the Fan Midday Show with Brian Noe and Jimmy Cook Monday afternoon to break down his takeaways from the Big 12 Tournament amongst other NCAA topics:

Is there actually a clear-cut favorite to win the national championship?

Can Kansas make a deep run in the NCAA Tournament with or without Bill Self?

Where is his confidence level in Purdue to come out of the East Region?

Additionally, Boog spends most of his summer at a baseball diamond as the television voice of the Chicago Cubs on the Marquee Sports Network along with occasional Sunday Night Baseball games on ESPN Radio. Brian and Jimmy shifted their conversation towards MLB to discuss the following topics:

Shift rule changes

Pitch clock implementation and impact

Where the Cubs stack up in the NL Central

To listen to Brian Noe and Jimmy Cook’s full conversation with Boog Sciambi, download the podcast containing the interview below! You can always listen to the Fan Midday Show from 12pm-3pm on 93.5/107.5 The Fan, but you can watch and interact with the show by going to the 107.5 The Fan YouTube Channel.

