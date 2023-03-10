Looks like Kanye West is trying to build a bond between his daughter, North West and his new wife Bianca Censori, a month and change after it was reported that he tied the knot with the woman that Kim Kardashian allegedly can’t stand.
According to TMZ, the former billionaire was spotted at Universal Studios Hollywood Thursday (March 9) with his wife and daughter in tow. The outing comes a week after the internet had opinions about North West “turning up” with Ice Spice on TikTok and pondering whether Kanye was right about how things would go if Kim was left alone to raise his children on the age of social media.
Whether or not that played a role in Ye spending some quality time with his daughter and wife is anyone’s guess. But at least he’s maintaining a presence in his daughter’s life regardless of circumstances.
From TMZ:
The post You Care: Kanye West Spotted With Wife Bianca Censori & Daughter On Family Outing appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
You Care: Kanye West Spotted With Wife Bianca Censori & Daughter On Family Outing was originally published on hiphopwired.com
-
Biggie Small's Killer Revealed, 24 Years Later
-
Chris Brown Caught SNIFFING 'Coke' Inside NightClub!!
-
Brooke Bailey Before the Plastic Surgery
-
Nicki Minaj ft. Chris Brown - Right By My Side [New Music]
-
Secrets OUT! Meet J.Cole's Wife; Melissa Heholt [Photos]
-
Omi In A Hellcat Facing 514 Years in Prison, Says He Found Loophole In The Law
-
20 Female Rappers You Should Know in 2022!
-
Lupita Nyongo’s Most Stunning Photos: Fans Say Lupita’s Got “That Thang” On Her