Philadelphia’s NBC 10 Welcomes New News Anchor

NBC 10 News is bringing a new face to the big screen for Philadelphia to get used to. Fred Shropshire will serve as the newest face of the franchise, replacing longtime NBC Anchor Jim Rosenfield. Shropshire, is leaving his Charlotte, North Carolina news team WCNC, where he served as the weekday news anchor, to come join Philadelphia’s dynamic news conglomerate.

Shropshire, a 44 year-old television journalist, is no stranger to the big-screen, as he has been at the forefront, reporting news for several major news stations including: WTVD-TV, WGN-TV, and WXII-TV.

Eager to add Philadelphia to his work resume, Shropshire is as equally excited to explore the city, as he is excited to be apart of it as a broadcaster.

“As a self-proclaimed history buff, I’m looking forward to learning more about Philadelphia, one of the country’s oldest cities,” Shropshire said in a statement. “It will be fun for my family and me to explore all that the Delaware Valley has to offer.”

Shropshire will remain in Charlotte through mid-May.