[CLICK HERE] Enter to win tickets to see Logic at the Met Philadelphia June 7th with special guest Juicy J!

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

[CLICK HERE] Enter to win tickets to see Logic at the Met Philadelphia on June 7th with special guest Juicy J! \

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. Open to legal residents of the United States residing within the Philadelphia, PA metropolitan area, who are 18 years of age or older. The “Logic” Contest ends on March 10, 2023. Subject to Official Rules.

Tickets on sale Friday, March 10th at 10am: [PURCHASE TICKETS HERE]