Is The Best Sex From Someone You Call Bro?

Reality television personality and rapper Sukihana is always going viral for some of the wildest reasons. This time she hit the blogs because of thoughts around best friends and sex. Suki tells Kandi Burrus’ Kandi Koated Live Podcast “sometimes the best sex comes from the person you call bro.”
Amanda and DJ Nailz ponder the topic and ask if it is true?
