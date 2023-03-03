Chris Brown Throws Fan’s Phone Into The Crowd For Filming While On Stage

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Chris Brown has just given his critics another reason to call him out. He recently threw a fan’s phone after bringing her on stage.

As spotted on Page Six the Virginia Beach, Virginia native is currently on tour to support his most recent album Breezy. During his stop in Berlin, Germany he invited a lucky fan on stage for a very intimate performance of “Take You Down.” While it is safe to say she was the envy of every other female in the house, the woman didn’t seem to be truly living in the moment. She soon pulled out her phone to record the moment. But Chris Brown politely took the phone out of her hands and sat it on her lap so she can enjoy the once in a lifetime experience.

But as Chris Brown started to dance around her, she grabbed the device yet again and that’s when things went left. He then took her phone and threw it into the arena which caused the crowd to go wild. The unidentified woman seemed to be turned off by his reaction when she threw her hands up in the air in a sign of frustration. At that moment, the lights were shut off and she was escorted away from the stage.

Luckily, she received her phone back. But there is no telling if it was damaged or not. As expected, the incident was caught on film, and the clip quickly went viral. While his fans defended Brown saying that the gesture of the private dance went unappreciated, others claimed that the move was totally uncalled for.

You can see the footage below.

Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

