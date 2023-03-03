Girl Scouts Blast Reselling of Sold-Out Cookie on eBay

The Girl Scouts of The USA are dealing with some real cookie monsters out here!

CNN Business reports that people are going to great lengths to get a box of “Raspberry Rally” cookies, a limited-edition variation of the Girl Scouts’ popular “Thin Mints,” which sold out within hours of release. In an email addressed to a New York chapter of the Girl Scouts, local leaders said that the “Raspberry Rally cookie sold out in less than a day.” The cookie “proved to be more popular than anticipated.”

Unfortunately, some folks are taking advantage of the high demand for the snack. Boxes of “Raspberry Rally” have ended up on eBay, selling for upwards of $30 a box – 6x the regular price given by Girl Scouts.

Understandably, the century-old organization is “disappointed” that third-party sellers are taking potential profits from the scouts, who have been selling cookies to raise money for the organization and help build business skills.

“When cookies are purchased through a third-party seller, Girl Scout troops are deprived of proceeds that fund critical programming throughout the year,” Girl Scouts told CNN in a statement, while also adding that the reselling could also jeopardize the org’s good name.

“Girl Scouts of the USA, your local Girl Scout council, and our licensed cookie bakers cannot guarantee the freshness or integrity of cookies bought through unauthorized sites.”

To make matters worse, eBay has issued a statement, saying that they will not pull the listings for the cookies from their site.

“We strongly support the entrepreneurial spirit of hardworking local Girl Scout troops and encourage cookie-seekers to also support their local Girl Scouts. However, the sale of Girl Scout cookies does not violate eBay policies.”

Despite eBay doing absolutely nothing to fix this (and really, shame on them), customers are encouraged to purchase cookies from their local troops by visiting the “cookie finder” on the Girl Scouts website.

For those interested in the Triangle, check out Girl Scouts – North Carolina Coastal Pines’ website at https://www.nccoastalpines.org!

