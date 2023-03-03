WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

If there’s one woman who is always fine it’s Tracee Ellis Ross. No matter if she’s your fashion goals, beauty goals, natural hair goals or body goals, or just all-around positive vibes goals, one thing we can all agree on is that she’s absolutely goals.

The legendary actress made it a happy Friday indeed earlier today when she took to Instagram to share a throwback photo of herself as she enjoyed some pool time in the sun. The gorgeous style icon showed off her natural hair in a slicked back bun and killer curves while rocking a sexy bikini and flicking it up for the gram.

In the photo, she gave us a full-body shot of herself in a multi colored bikini as she showed off her bare face and sunkissed skin. She appropriately captioned the photo, “I’m sick of sweata weatha… I want bikini weatha,” which I’m sure we can all agree with! The post immediately broke the internet, which at the time of this blog has received over 182k likes.

Check it out below.

“Yes maaammm real bodies matter” one of the beauty’s followers commented underneath the fire photo set while another commented, “Ok. Stop. I can’t. I can’t. ” and another wrote, “Skkkkuuuusssee me! ” and another commenter wrote, “This lady right here ” and we have to agree, she looks smoking hot!

Tracee definitely has us ready for bikini weather!

Tracee Ellis Ross Gives Us Body Goals In Latest Bikini Pic was originally published on hellobeautiful.com