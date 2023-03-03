Eric Bellinger on Usher Tiny Desk: “They Wanted Me To Do It Everywhere”

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Eric Bellinger stops by the studio, ahead of his Obsession tour show in Philadelphia, to chop it up with Mina SayWhat about tour life, new music, and his viral moment with Usher performing with him on the ‘Tiny Desk Concert’.

Bellinger is a grammy award-winning singer-songwriter known for over 100 song placements! Bellinger is responsible for hits like Usher’s Lemme see, You Don’t Know by Tank, Disrespectful by Trey Songz, just to name a few. He also helped with New Flame by Chris Brown in which he says is one of the songs he wish he’d kept for himself. “That (New Flame) beat was insane to me! Indigo, a-lot of the Chris Brown songs because he’s closest to the kind of music I like to make” Bellinger said, “Anybody else… I don’t be really married to the song like that, If it’s a female artist — Brandy, whoever it is, I write for them, that’s why they love it!”

He also talked about how he separates working with clients as a songwriter versus an artist. “I’m usually meeting new people, it’s like ‘oh yeah they want a song’ –because that’s what people got introduced to me as” Bellinger said, “But to have worked with so many people on that end of course I want to make a full circle moment and now get them on my album and now me jump on their projects, but I definitely lead with the mindset of being of service”.

Mina asked Eric about his experiences working with Usher, the brotherhood they share, and the famous Tiny Desk performance that gave Bellinger that validation that he deserved. “It immediately got me more bookings, but I got more notoriety from the people I looked up to,” Bellinger explained. “Everybody saw that Tiny Desk video, it was like ‘You not coming to see E, but you gon’ get ’em!'”

Eric and Mina also chopped it up about the makings of his own album, finding different spots on the road to help continue his fitness training, and what his favorite drink is that gives his vocal chords, the strength they need to perform.

WATCH FULL INTERVIEW HERE: