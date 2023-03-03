Who Asked For This?: Fox Nation To Release ‘Jussie Smollett: Anatomy Of A Hoax’ Docuseries

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Fox Nation, the streaming service for white-grievance-PornHub network Fox News, is giving documentary lovers what none of us asked for: Jussie Smollett: Anatomy of a Hoax.

That’s right, the streaming service for people who think the District of Columbia is a foreign land full of Mexicans is dredging up the hoax for which Smollett was convicted and sentenced to five months in jail after being accused of faking a fake hate crime by fake MAGA supporters in a fake version of where that’s a thing that’s likely to happen to a Black man in public in a Black-a** city in the dead of night.

(I’m not saying definitively that he was lying, I’m just saying you can see why even a lot of Black people thought he was lying. It’s also worth mentioning that this docuseries is coming out as Smollett is appealing his conviction.)

From Deadline:

Set for March 13, the series will feature exclusive interviews with brothers Abimbola and Olabinjo Osundairo, who were part of an elaborate plot to perpetrate a staged hate crime on the Empire actor. They have apparently never spoken to the media about their role in the hoax.

Smollett continues to maintain his innocence.

“Anatomy of a Hoax takes a deep dive into a scam that reverberated through the worlds of entertainment, pop culture and politics,” said John Finley, the streaming platform’s Executive Vice President. “We’re excited for viewers to hear the real stories behind this scandal from the Osundairo brothers for the very first time.”

Now, if you’re wondering to yourself, “Who asked for this?” Well, for reference, Fox Nation also aired a Roseanne Bar standup special—a thing you only asked for if you’ve also requested Kid Rock to sing at your wedding-slash-family reunion-slash-baby gender reveal.

Anyway, Fox Nation says the docuseries “will chronicle the behind the scenes maneuvering and drama that turned the star into a pariah and sent shockwaves through Chicago and beyond, leaving a trail of damaged careers and reputations.” The platform added that the “Osundairo brothers will unravel the details from the planning of the fake crime, its execution and all that ensued in the aftermath.”

So, what do y’all think? Is this docuseries on your radar, or nah?

The post Who Asked For This?: Fox Nation To Release ‘Jussie Smollett: Anatomy Of A Hoax’ Docuseries appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.

Who Asked For This?: Fox Nation To Release ‘Jussie Smollett: Anatomy Of A Hoax’ Docuseries was originally published on hiphopwired.com