The “Big Up / Let Down” today is about to have a lot of salon dwellers out there thinking twice about booking their next appointment. Before we get into the nitty gritty of nails though, check out this video clip below for a general ideal of what Amanda and Nailz are about to break down.
We warn you: you’re not about to like this!
Does this change your perspective on pedicures? Change your mind on manis? Thankfully it’s not all bad news in today’s report; Princess Tiana will be ushering in a new era at Disney World by replacing the long-running-yet-racially-insensitive Splash Mountain. Win for the culture!
Watch The Amanda Seales Show below to get the full rundown:
Big Up / Let Down: Tiana Replaces Splash Mountain + UV Nail Lights Causing Cancer? was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
