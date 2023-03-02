Explosive Found in Luggage at PA Airport

A 40-year-old man has been arrested in connection to an explosive device found in the check-in luggage at a Pennsylvania airport.
Mark Muffley has been indicted for placing the device in his luggage on a flight to Orlando Florida.
Transportation Security Administration (TSA), at the Lehigh Valley International airport, says this was a regular screening when spotting Muffley’s device. FBI Agents and a bomb inspector was called to examine the device. The suitcase contained a can of butane, a lighter, and toxic powders. The FBI court document stated “The black powder and flash powder are susceptible to ignite from heat and friction and posed a significant risk to the aircraft and passengers.”
Sources say Muffley is scheduled to appear in court Thursday.
