Angela Simmons took to Instagram to show off her killer style and fashion sense earlier this week when she rocked a super trendy all black look that was everything!
The starlet posed for a candid Instagram photo set where she modeled the look from all angles and definitely gave us fashion envy in the process. “My Respect Earned, Not Given ” the beauty captioned the look, which fans immediately recognized as a lyric from her new boo, Yo Gotti.
Check out the fashionable post below.
Angela Simmons Gives Us Street Style Goals In An All Black Look was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
-
Biggie Small's Killer Revealed, 24 Years Later
-
Nicki Minaj ft. Chris Brown - Right By My Side [New Music]
-
Ashanti Shows Off Her Killer Curves In A Michael Costello Dress
-
Secrets OUT! Meet J.Cole's Wife; Melissa Heholt [Photos]
-
Lupita Nyongo’s Most Stunning Photos: Fans Say Lupita’s Got “That Thang” On Her
-
Nipsey Hussle’s Convicted Killer Sentenced
-
20 Female Rappers You Should Know in 2022!
-
Register to Win FREE Tickets to SZA [Click Here]