[VIDEO] Fat Joe, Remy Ma, Dave East & More Salute Nas on Headlining Madison Square Garden

Hip-Hop icon Nas has hit many milestones in his day, but his recent show at Madison Square Garden is truly a full-circle moment. Aside from being an entertainment mecca in The Big Apple, MSG is right across the street from where the rapper’s late mother used to work at the post office years ago.

Check out his fellow NY artists’ video salute below:

A veteran of the game, Nas’ storied rise as a solo artist is marked by one of the most celebrated rap debuts of all time with Illmatic, classic radio cuts like “If I Ruled the World (Imagine That),” and a highly-publicized feud with Jay-Z. Throughout this decades-long career, he continues to be cited as one of the most celebration Hip-Hop artists of all time.

More recently, the Queens native caught a second-wave of critical acclaim via his work with Hit-Boy. In 2021, the pair’s first music project, King’s Disease, won Nas his first Grammy for Best Rap Album at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards. Since then, the pair have collaborated on two more King’s Disease albums in addition to Magic, released on December 24th.

